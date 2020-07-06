404 Masters Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING HALF-DUPLEX! FRESHLY PAINTED! NEW CARPET! NEW TILE IN KITCHEN AND NOOK!

Covered porch. All electric unit with ceiling fans and thermo pane windows for energy efficiency. Full-size utility room. Walki-in closet.