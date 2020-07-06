CHARMING HALF-DUPLEX! FRESHLY PAINTED! NEW CARPET! NEW TILE IN KITCHEN AND NOOK! Covered porch. All electric unit with ceiling fans and thermo pane windows for energy efficiency. Full-size utility room. Walki-in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 Masters Avenue have any available units?
404 Masters Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 404 Masters Avenue have?
Some of 404 Masters Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Masters Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 Masters Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.