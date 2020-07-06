All apartments in Wylie
404 Masters Avenue
404 Masters Avenue

Location

404 Masters Avenue, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING HALF-DUPLEX! FRESHLY PAINTED! NEW CARPET! NEW TILE IN KITCHEN AND NOOK!
Covered porch. All electric unit with ceiling fans and thermo pane windows for energy efficiency. Full-size utility room. Walki-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Masters Avenue have any available units?
404 Masters Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 404 Masters Avenue have?
Some of 404 Masters Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Masters Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 Masters Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Masters Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 404 Masters Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 404 Masters Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 404 Masters Avenue offers parking.
Does 404 Masters Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Masters Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Masters Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 Masters Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 Masters Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 Masters Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Masters Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Masters Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Masters Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Masters Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

