404 E Stone Road
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:12 PM
404 E Stone Road
404 E Stone St
·
No Longer Available
Location
404 E Stone St, Wylie, TX 75098
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch style home in Wylie! Smooth-top stove, galley style kitchen that shines bright like a diamond, one car garage and a fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 E Stone Road have any available units?
404 E Stone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wylie, TX
.
What amenities does 404 E Stone Road have?
Some of 404 E Stone Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 404 E Stone Road currently offering any rent specials?
404 E Stone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 E Stone Road pet-friendly?
No, 404 E Stone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wylie
.
Does 404 E Stone Road offer parking?
Yes, 404 E Stone Road offers parking.
Does 404 E Stone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 E Stone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 E Stone Road have a pool?
No, 404 E Stone Road does not have a pool.
Does 404 E Stone Road have accessible units?
No, 404 E Stone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 404 E Stone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 E Stone Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 E Stone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 E Stone Road does not have units with air conditioning.
