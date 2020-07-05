Newer Construction completed 2019 with high efficiency appliances. This beautiful contemporary house comes with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with master down, Enjoy those coffee breaks at your up patio facing austin street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 338 Austin Avenue have any available units?
338 Austin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 338 Austin Avenue have?
Some of 338 Austin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Austin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
338 Austin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.