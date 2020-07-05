All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 338 Austin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
338 Austin Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:01 PM

338 Austin Avenue

338 Austin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

338 Austin Avenue, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Newer Construction completed 2019 with high efficiency appliances. This beautiful contemporary house comes with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with master down,
Enjoy those coffee breaks at your up patio facing austin street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Austin Avenue have any available units?
338 Austin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 338 Austin Avenue have?
Some of 338 Austin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Austin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
338 Austin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Austin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 338 Austin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 338 Austin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 338 Austin Avenue offers parking.
Does 338 Austin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Austin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Austin Avenue have a pool?
No, 338 Austin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 338 Austin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 338 Austin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Austin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Austin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Austin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Austin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District