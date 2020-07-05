Enjoy the smell of newer home, completed 2019 with SS appliances including fridge. Open floor plan with Master bedroom down and 3 bedrooms up. This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms makes a perfect family home in a friendly neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 336 Austin Avenue have?
Some of 336 Austin Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and microwave.
