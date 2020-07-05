All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 336 Austin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
336 Austin Avenue
Last updated December 16 2019 at 4:39 PM

336 Austin Avenue

336 Austin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

336 Austin Avenue, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Enjoy the smell of newer home, completed 2019 with SS appliances including fridge. Open floor plan with Master bedroom down and 3 bedrooms up. This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms makes a perfect family home in a friendly neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Austin Avenue have any available units?
336 Austin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 336 Austin Avenue have?
Some of 336 Austin Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Austin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
336 Austin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Austin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 336 Austin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 336 Austin Avenue offer parking?
No, 336 Austin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 336 Austin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Austin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Austin Avenue have a pool?
No, 336 Austin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 336 Austin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 336 Austin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Austin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Austin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Austin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Austin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District