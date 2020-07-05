Nice 4-2-2 with isolated master bedroom with separate shower and garden tub including a huge walk in closet. Recent carpet in bedrooms accented with laminate and tile throughout remainder of home. Recent interior paint. Ceiling fans throughout. Garage door opener. Covered patio. Storage shed. Nice and peaceful backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 Lake Wichita Drive have any available units?
325 Lake Wichita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 325 Lake Wichita Drive have?
Some of 325 Lake Wichita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Lake Wichita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Lake Wichita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.