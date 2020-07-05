All apartments in Wylie
325 Lake Wichita Drive
325 Lake Wichita Drive

325 Lake Wichita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 Lake Wichita Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4-2-2 with isolated master bedroom with separate shower and garden tub including a huge walk in closet. Recent carpet in bedrooms accented with laminate and tile throughout remainder of home. Recent interior paint. Ceiling fans throughout. Garage door opener. Covered patio. Storage shed. Nice and peaceful backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Lake Wichita Drive have any available units?
325 Lake Wichita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 325 Lake Wichita Drive have?
Some of 325 Lake Wichita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Lake Wichita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Lake Wichita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Lake Wichita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 325 Lake Wichita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 325 Lake Wichita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 325 Lake Wichita Drive offers parking.
Does 325 Lake Wichita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Lake Wichita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Lake Wichita Drive have a pool?
No, 325 Lake Wichita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 Lake Wichita Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 Lake Wichita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Lake Wichita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Lake Wichita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Lake Wichita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Lake Wichita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

