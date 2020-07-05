---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a93181d04d ---- Dubai Homes 3-2.5-2 brand new spec homes features high quality finish-out including granite countertops in kitchen and baths; white cabinetry in kitchen; brick & stone masonry exterior; stainless steel appliances; engineered hw floors; porcelain tilling; sprinkler system; electric fireplace; open concept; high-tech energy thermostats; 10 Year Builders\' Warranty plus much more. Lowest price per square foot in Collin County for new home construction. Won\'t last long. Attached 2 Car Garage Central Ac Central Air Disposal Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 323 Austin Ave have any available units?
323 Austin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 323 Austin Ave have?
Some of 323 Austin Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Austin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
323 Austin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Austin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 Austin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 323 Austin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 323 Austin Ave offers parking.
Does 323 Austin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Austin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Austin Ave have a pool?
No, 323 Austin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 323 Austin Ave have accessible units?
No, 323 Austin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Austin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Austin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Austin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 323 Austin Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)