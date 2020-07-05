323 Austin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a93181d04d ---- Dubai Homes 3-2.5-2 brand new spec homes features high quality finish-out including granite countertops in kitchen and baths; white cabinetry in kitchen; brick & stone masonry exterior; stainless steel appliances; engineered hw floors; porcelain tilling; sprinkler system; electric fireplace; open concept; high-tech energy thermostats; 10 Year Builders\' Warranty plus much more. Lowest price per square foot in Collin County for new home construction. Won\'t last long. Attached 2 Car Garage Central Ac Central Air Disposal Pets Allowed