All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 323 Austin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
323 Austin Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:49 PM

323 Austin Ave

323 Austin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

323 Austin Avenue, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a93181d04d ---- Dubai Homes 3-2.5-2 brand new spec homes features high quality finish-out including granite countertops in kitchen and baths; white cabinetry in kitchen; brick & stone masonry exterior; stainless steel appliances; engineered hw floors; porcelain tilling; sprinkler system; electric fireplace; open concept; high-tech energy thermostats; 10 Year Builders\' Warranty plus much more. Lowest price per square foot in Collin County for new home construction. Won\'t last long. Attached 2 Car Garage Central Ac Central Air Disposal Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Austin Ave have any available units?
323 Austin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 323 Austin Ave have?
Some of 323 Austin Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Austin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
323 Austin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Austin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 Austin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 323 Austin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 323 Austin Ave offers parking.
Does 323 Austin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Austin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Austin Ave have a pool?
No, 323 Austin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 323 Austin Ave have accessible units?
No, 323 Austin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Austin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Austin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Austin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 323 Austin Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District