All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 321 Lake Texoma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
321 Lake Texoma Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:39 PM

321 Lake Texoma Drive

321 Lake Texoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

321 Lake Texoma Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,500 sq ft, 1 story home in Wylie! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Lake Texoma Drive have any available units?
321 Lake Texoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 321 Lake Texoma Drive have?
Some of 321 Lake Texoma Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Lake Texoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
321 Lake Texoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Lake Texoma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Lake Texoma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 321 Lake Texoma Drive offer parking?
No, 321 Lake Texoma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 321 Lake Texoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Lake Texoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Lake Texoma Drive have a pool?
No, 321 Lake Texoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 321 Lake Texoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 321 Lake Texoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Lake Texoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Lake Texoma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Lake Texoma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Lake Texoma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District