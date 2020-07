Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with stone flower beds and stone and brick entry, open kitchen, granite countertops, ceramic tile, stainless steel and Gas appliances, and Gas starter fireplace. Large Master suite with sitting area, bay window, and huge walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with full bathroom and additional office study. This home has a great layout and won't last long. Schedule your showing today!