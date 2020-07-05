All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 3117 Reagenea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
3117 Reagenea Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 2:43 AM

3117 Reagenea Drive

3117 W Reagenea Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3117 W Reagenea Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully updated, MOVE-IN READY three bedroom, two bath single story home for LEASE in the established Creekside Estates neighborhood of Wylie! Excellent floor plan offers separate living and dining area. Kitchen features granite countertops with kitchen island and wrap around breakfast bar. All hardwood + tiled kitchen offers clean and sleek flooring throughout the home; zero carpet. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, his and her sinks, PLUS separate shower and garden tub. Large backyard enclosed with wooden fence provides plenty private outdoor space. Walking trails, community pool, playgrounds and soccer fields all within walking distance from this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Reagenea Drive have any available units?
3117 Reagenea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3117 Reagenea Drive have?
Some of 3117 Reagenea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Reagenea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Reagenea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Reagenea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Reagenea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3117 Reagenea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Reagenea Drive offers parking.
Does 3117 Reagenea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Reagenea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Reagenea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3117 Reagenea Drive has a pool.
Does 3117 Reagenea Drive have accessible units?
No, 3117 Reagenea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Reagenea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 Reagenea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 Reagenea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 Reagenea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District