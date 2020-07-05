3117 Reagenea Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated, MOVE-IN READY three bedroom, two bath single story home for LEASE in the established Creekside Estates neighborhood of Wylie! Excellent floor plan offers separate living and dining area. Kitchen features granite countertops with kitchen island and wrap around breakfast bar. All hardwood + tiled kitchen offers clean and sleek flooring throughout the home; zero carpet. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, his and her sinks, PLUS separate shower and garden tub. Large backyard enclosed with wooden fence provides plenty private outdoor space. Walking trails, community pool, playgrounds and soccer fields all within walking distance from this wonderful home!