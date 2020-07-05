All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 309 Meadow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
309 Meadow Court
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:52 AM

309 Meadow Court

309 Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 Meadow Court, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Two story with large backyard, close to schools and shopping. Downstairs master with dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large living area with fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Meadow Court have any available units?
309 Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 309 Meadow Court have?
Some of 309 Meadow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
309 Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 309 Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 309 Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 309 Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 309 Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 309 Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 309 Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 309 Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Meadow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Meadow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District