309 Meadow Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy Two story with large backyard, close to schools and shopping. Downstairs master with dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large living area with fireplace.