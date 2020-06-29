All apartments in Wylie
/
Wylie, TX
/
302 Charleston Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:50 AM

302 Charleston Drive

302 Charleston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Charleston Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Available in July. Wylie 3 Bed 2 bath Updated house with top schools and perfect 10/10 Elementary. Open floor-plan, a study plus formal dinning room. Gas fireplace in great room. Open kitchen with updated cabinets, granite countertops, glass backsplash, SS Stove, Microwave and dish washer. Big backyard, Hardwood in formal dinning room, updated with new tile in bathrooms. Storage closets off the front entryway, New carpet 2019, Newer roof in 2014, fence in 2015 and patio in 2015. Two, 3x16 ft raised garden beds with a water collection system for the garden. Qualified applicants only. Deposit is equal to one-month rent. contact agent Dean Muriby via email or complete form below for quickest response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Charleston Drive have any available units?
302 Charleston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 302 Charleston Drive have?
Some of 302 Charleston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 302 Charleston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 302 Charleston Drive offer parking?
No, 302 Charleston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Charleston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Charleston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 302 Charleston Drive has a pool.
Does 302 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Charleston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Charleston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Charleston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

