302 Charleston Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Available in July. Wylie 3 Bed 2 bath Updated house with top schools and perfect 10/10 Elementary. Open floor-plan, a study plus formal dinning room. Gas fireplace in great room. Open kitchen with updated cabinets, granite countertops, glass backsplash, SS Stove, Microwave and dish washer. Big backyard, Hardwood in formal dinning room, updated with new tile in bathrooms. Storage closets off the front entryway, New carpet 2019, Newer roof in 2014, fence in 2015 and patio in 2015. Two, 3x16 ft raised garden beds with a water collection system for the garden. Qualified applicants only. Deposit is equal to one-month rent. contact agent Dean Muriby via email or complete form below for quickest response.