All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 3006 Candlebrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
3006 Candlebrook Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:07 PM

3006 Candlebrook Drive

3006 Candlebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3006 Candlebrook Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful property with a great floor plan. Brand New Carpets, Luxury Laminate floor, SS appliances and neutral paint. Big back yard with covered patio. Master plus another room down, two more BR up plus play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Candlebrook Drive have any available units?
3006 Candlebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3006 Candlebrook Drive have?
Some of 3006 Candlebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Candlebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Candlebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Candlebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Candlebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3006 Candlebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Candlebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3006 Candlebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Candlebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Candlebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3006 Candlebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Candlebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3006 Candlebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Candlebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Candlebrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Candlebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 Candlebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District