Beautiful property with a great floor plan. Brand New Carpets, Luxury Laminate floor, SS appliances and neutral paint. Big back yard with covered patio. Master plus another room down, two more BR up plus play area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3006 Candlebrook Drive have any available units?
3006 Candlebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3006 Candlebrook Drive have?
Some of 3006 Candlebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Candlebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Candlebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.