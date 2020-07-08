2905 Midstream Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

High end upgrades shows pride of ownership. New paint, high end upgraded wooden floors. New designer light fixtures. Crown molding. Fully remodelled Kitchen with contemporary cabinets, granites, island, & almost new SS appliances. High end upgraded master bathroom with frameless shower, granite, 8-jet jacuzzi bath-tub, expensive marble floors, and walls. Upgraded shower upstairs. Game room. Spacious rooms, walk-in closets. Lots of natural lighting, big backyard. Covered Patio. BoB fence.Home is available for lease from July 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply VPRealtyServices.com