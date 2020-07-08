All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 2905 Midstream Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
2905 Midstream Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 2:05 PM

2905 Midstream Drive

2905 Midstream Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2905 Midstream Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
High end upgrades shows pride of ownership. New paint, high end upgraded wooden floors. New designer light fixtures. Crown molding. Fully remodelled Kitchen with contemporary cabinets, granites, island, & almost new SS appliances. High end upgraded master bathroom with frameless shower, granite, 8-jet jacuzzi bath-tub, expensive marble floors, and walls. Upgraded shower upstairs. Game room. Spacious rooms, walk-in closets. Lots of natural lighting, big backyard. Covered Patio. BoB fence.Home is available for lease from July 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Midstream Drive have any available units?
2905 Midstream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2905 Midstream Drive have?
Some of 2905 Midstream Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Midstream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Midstream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Midstream Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Midstream Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Midstream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Midstream Drive offers parking.
Does 2905 Midstream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Midstream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Midstream Drive have a pool?
No, 2905 Midstream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Midstream Drive have accessible units?
No, 2905 Midstream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Midstream Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Midstream Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Midstream Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Midstream Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWylie Dog Friendly Apartments
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District