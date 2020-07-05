All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
2805 Meadow Bluff Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM

2805 Meadow Bluff Drive

2805 Meadow Bluff Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2805 Meadow Bluff Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive have any available units?
2805 Meadow Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive have?
Some of 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Meadow Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Meadow Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District