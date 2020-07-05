All apartments in Wylie
2804 Hillside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2804 Hillside Drive

2804 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Hillside Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located for HWY, shopping, the new community college. 5 bedrooms,3 full and half bath, master bedroom downstairs, 2nd living 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath upstairs.
Fridge, washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Hillside Drive have any available units?
2804 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2804 Hillside Drive have?
Some of 2804 Hillside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Hillside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2804 Hillside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Hillside Drive offers parking.
Does 2804 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 Hillside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Hillside Drive have a pool?
No, 2804 Hillside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2804 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Hillside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 Hillside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 Hillside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

