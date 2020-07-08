Great three bedroom duplex with large fenced yard. All bedrooms upstairs with second floor laundry. Property features 2.5 baths, spacious kitchen, window treatments.Vinyl plank flooring installed throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 272 WYNDHAM MEADOWS Way have any available units?
272 WYNDHAM MEADOWS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 272 WYNDHAM MEADOWS Way currently offering any rent specials?
272 WYNDHAM MEADOWS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.