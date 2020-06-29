Rent Calculator
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2706 Deerborn Street
2706 Deerborn St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2706 Deerborn St, Wylie, TX 75098
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2706 Deerborn Street have any available units?
2706 Deerborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Wylie, TX
.
What amenities does 2706 Deerborn Street have?
Some of 2706 Deerborn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2706 Deerborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Deerborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Deerborn Street pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Deerborn Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Wylie
.
Does 2706 Deerborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Deerborn Street offers parking.
Does 2706 Deerborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Deerborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Deerborn Street have a pool?
No, 2706 Deerborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Deerborn Street have accessible units?
No, 2706 Deerborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Deerborn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Deerborn Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 Deerborn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2706 Deerborn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
