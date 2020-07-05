All apartments in Wylie
236 Wyndham Meadows Way

Location

236 Wyndham Meadows Way, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great three bedroom duplex, two story with open living and kitchen areas. All bedrooms upstairs, two and a half bath, one car garage with electric opener. Sprinkler system, fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Wyndham Meadows Way have any available units?
236 Wyndham Meadows Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 236 Wyndham Meadows Way currently offering any rent specials?
236 Wyndham Meadows Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Wyndham Meadows Way pet-friendly?
No, 236 Wyndham Meadows Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 236 Wyndham Meadows Way offer parking?
Yes, 236 Wyndham Meadows Way offers parking.
Does 236 Wyndham Meadows Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Wyndham Meadows Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Wyndham Meadows Way have a pool?
No, 236 Wyndham Meadows Way does not have a pool.
Does 236 Wyndham Meadows Way have accessible units?
No, 236 Wyndham Meadows Way does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Wyndham Meadows Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Wyndham Meadows Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Wyndham Meadows Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Wyndham Meadows Way does not have units with air conditioning.

