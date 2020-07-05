All apartments in Wylie
232 Lake Wichita Drive
232 Lake Wichita Drive

232 Lake Wichita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

232 Lake Wichita Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!

** Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,261 sq ft, 1 story home in Wylie! Living room with brick fireplace and natural lighting! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Breakfast area. Dark wood floors in kitchen and living area. Big backyard with maintained shrubbery! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Lake Wichita Drive have any available units?
232 Lake Wichita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 232 Lake Wichita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
232 Lake Wichita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Lake Wichita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Lake Wichita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 232 Lake Wichita Drive offer parking?
No, 232 Lake Wichita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 232 Lake Wichita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Lake Wichita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Lake Wichita Drive have a pool?
No, 232 Lake Wichita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 232 Lake Wichita Drive have accessible units?
No, 232 Lake Wichita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Lake Wichita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Lake Wichita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Lake Wichita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Lake Wichita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

