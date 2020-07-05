223 Rockbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Close to everything Dallas offers without the hustle. Large living opens to kitchen with eat-in dining. Kitchen with black appliances, tile flooring and backsplash. Large, private study on main level. Living with fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master with patio access and large en suite bath. Bonus room up. Could be used as game or guest room. Enjoy the back yard with covered patio, great for grilling right off kitchen. Applications can be completed and paid online. Adults 18+ will each need to complete an application. Text agent if requesting more information or a showing.