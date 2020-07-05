Gorgeous, 1184 sqft brick duplex home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, single car garage, sprinkler system, community playground, pond and walking-jogging paths. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!. Excellent Schools close by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2225 Colby Lane have any available units?
2225 Colby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2225 Colby Lane have?
Some of 2225 Colby Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Colby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Colby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.