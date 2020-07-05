All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 2225 Colby Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
2225 Colby Lane
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 PM

2225 Colby Lane

2225 Colby Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2225 Colby Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
playground
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous, 1184 sqft brick duplex home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, single car garage, sprinkler system, community playground, pond and walking-jogging paths. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!. Excellent Schools close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Colby Lane have any available units?
2225 Colby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2225 Colby Lane have?
Some of 2225 Colby Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Colby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Colby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Colby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Colby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2225 Colby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Colby Lane offers parking.
Does 2225 Colby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Colby Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Colby Lane have a pool?
No, 2225 Colby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Colby Lane have accessible units?
No, 2225 Colby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Colby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Colby Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Colby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Colby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District