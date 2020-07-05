All apartments in Wylie
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:32 PM

210 Wooded Creek Avenue

210 Wooded Creek Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

210 Wooded Creek Avenue, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious, open floor 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house! Kitchen is beautifully equipped with granite, stainless steel appliances,breakfast bar, ceramic tile floors & warm wood cabinetry all overlook the living room. Living space is centered around fireplace with wood mantle & great view of the backyard with covered patio. Front of the home has 3 bedrooms & guest bath with granite, tiled shower. The master is an oasis tucked away for privacy with granite counters, separate shower, garden tub & walk-in-closet and backyard views! Large covered patio & board on board fence is a great space for entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Wooded Creek Avenue have any available units?
210 Wooded Creek Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 210 Wooded Creek Avenue have?
Some of 210 Wooded Creek Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Wooded Creek Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 Wooded Creek Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Wooded Creek Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 210 Wooded Creek Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 210 Wooded Creek Avenue offer parking?
No, 210 Wooded Creek Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 210 Wooded Creek Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Wooded Creek Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Wooded Creek Avenue have a pool?
No, 210 Wooded Creek Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 210 Wooded Creek Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210 Wooded Creek Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Wooded Creek Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Wooded Creek Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Wooded Creek Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Wooded Creek Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

