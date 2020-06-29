All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 210 Spence Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
210 Spence Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 PM

210 Spence Drive

210 Spence Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 Spence Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! This home offers natural light, a beautiful and bright kitchen with granite countertops, walk-in closets and and a large backyard. Conveniently located off of 78!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Spence Drive have any available units?
210 Spence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 210 Spence Drive have?
Some of 210 Spence Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Spence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Spence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Spence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 Spence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 210 Spence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 Spence Drive offers parking.
Does 210 Spence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Spence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Spence Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Spence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Spence Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Spence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Spence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Spence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Spence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Spence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District