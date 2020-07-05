**Ready & Available for Quick Move in**Super corner lot in established neighborhood. cozy family room with wood burning fireplace. We've completed our updates; fresh paint; all new flooring; appliances. Comfy master bedroom & spacious secondary sleeping rooms. NO FENCE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 N Cottonbelt Avenue have any available units?
209 N Cottonbelt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 209 N Cottonbelt Avenue have?
Some of 209 N Cottonbelt Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 N Cottonbelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 N Cottonbelt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.