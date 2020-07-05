This 3 bedroom, 2 full baths located in Wylie ISD is conveniently located, close to grocery stores, restaurants and downtown Wylie. The house features a corner lot, a huge backyard, 2 car garage, board on board wood fence and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 Duncan Way have any available units?
208 Duncan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 208 Duncan Way currently offering any rent specials?
208 Duncan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.