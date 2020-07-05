Stunning one story creek lot , completely upgraded and updated with brand new woodlike tile flooring,carpet,paint, granite counter tops, easy access to Plano or Rockwall. Good credit and stable income required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 Douglas Drive have any available units?
208 Douglas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 208 Douglas Drive have?
Some of 208 Douglas Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Douglas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Douglas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.