All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 208 Douglas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
208 Douglas Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:56 AM

208 Douglas Drive

208 Douglas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

208 Douglas Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning one story creek lot , completely upgraded and updated with brand new woodlike tile flooring,carpet,paint, granite counter tops, easy access to Plano or Rockwall. Good credit and stable income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Douglas Drive have any available units?
208 Douglas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 208 Douglas Drive have?
Some of 208 Douglas Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Douglas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Douglas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Douglas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 Douglas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 208 Douglas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 Douglas Drive offers parking.
Does 208 Douglas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Douglas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Douglas Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Douglas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Douglas Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Douglas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Douglas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Douglas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Douglas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Douglas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District