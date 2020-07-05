207 North Winding Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood close to Lake Lavon is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, covered patio great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.