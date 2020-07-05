All apartments in Wylie
207 North Winding Oaks Drive

207 North Winding Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

207 North Winding Oaks Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood close to Lake Lavon is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, covered patio great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 North Winding Oaks Drive have any available units?
207 North Winding Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 207 North Winding Oaks Drive have?
Some of 207 North Winding Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 North Winding Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 North Winding Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 North Winding Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 North Winding Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 207 North Winding Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 North Winding Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 207 North Winding Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 North Winding Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 North Winding Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 207 North Winding Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 North Winding Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 North Winding Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 North Winding Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 North Winding Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 North Winding Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 North Winding Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

