Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:31 PM

207 Liberty Drive

207 Liberty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

207 Liberty Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new carpet and paint. Large living room. Nice fenced and a large yard. Great floor plan. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open spaced kitchen and dining area. With 2 living rooms and a utility room. Garage converted to 2nd living area or recreational room. Home is vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Liberty Drive have any available units?
207 Liberty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 207 Liberty Drive have?
Some of 207 Liberty Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Liberty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Liberty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Liberty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 207 Liberty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 207 Liberty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Liberty Drive offers parking.
Does 207 Liberty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Liberty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Liberty Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Liberty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Liberty Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Liberty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Liberty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Liberty Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Liberty Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Liberty Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

