207 Liberty Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new carpet and paint. Large living room. Nice fenced and a large yard. Great floor plan. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open spaced kitchen and dining area. With 2 living rooms and a utility room. Garage converted to 2nd living area or recreational room. Home is vacant.