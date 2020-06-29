207 Liberty Drive

Brand new carpet and paint. Large living room. Nice fenced and a large yard. Great floor plan. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open spaced kitchen and dining area. With 2 living rooms and a utility room. Garage converted to 2nd living area or recreational room. Home is vacant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
