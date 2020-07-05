All apartments in Wylie
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

207 Browntown Rd

207 Browntown Road · No Longer Available
Location

207 Browntown Road, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home has recently been renovated, all new carpet and appliances and paint as of 2018!
Contact Justin Kerr at Justin@americanrealpm.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Browntown Rd have any available units?
207 Browntown Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 207 Browntown Rd have?
Some of 207 Browntown Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Browntown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
207 Browntown Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Browntown Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Browntown Rd is pet friendly.
Does 207 Browntown Rd offer parking?
No, 207 Browntown Rd does not offer parking.
Does 207 Browntown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Browntown Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Browntown Rd have a pool?
No, 207 Browntown Rd does not have a pool.
Does 207 Browntown Rd have accessible units?
No, 207 Browntown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Browntown Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Browntown Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Browntown Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Browntown Rd has units with air conditioning.

