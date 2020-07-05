All apartments in Wylie
204 Spence Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:01 PM

204 Spence Drive

204 Spence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 Spence Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,507 sq ft, 1 story home in Wylie! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, with new fence, great for family gatherings and plenty of shade for fur babies! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

