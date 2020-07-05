All apartments in Wylie
201 Waterford Drive
201 Waterford Drive

Location

201 Waterford Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and $150 admin fee**

Charming 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,099 sq ft, 2 story home in Wylie! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Waterford Drive have any available units?
201 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 201 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 201 Waterford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Waterford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 201 Waterford Drive offer parking?
No, 201 Waterford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 201 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Waterford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Waterford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Waterford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

