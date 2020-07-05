All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1923 Highland Haven Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1923 Highland Haven Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:19 PM

1923 Highland Haven Lane

1923 Highland Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1923 Highland Haven Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Highland Haven Lane have any available units?
1923 Highland Haven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1923 Highland Haven Lane have?
Some of 1923 Highland Haven Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Highland Haven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Highland Haven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Highland Haven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Highland Haven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1923 Highland Haven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Highland Haven Lane offers parking.
Does 1923 Highland Haven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Highland Haven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Highland Haven Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1923 Highland Haven Lane has a pool.
Does 1923 Highland Haven Lane have accessible units?
No, 1923 Highland Haven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Highland Haven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Highland Haven Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Highland Haven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Highland Haven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District