1823 Pacific Pearl Lane

This home will not last long!!! Beautiful home with amazing community features in Inspiration subdivision in Wylie. Two story brick & stone exterior. 3BR, 3BA + Gameroom + Covered Patio - 2640 sq.ft. Open concept layout with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42 inch upper maple cabinets & beautiful upgraded tile backsplash in kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas. Formal dining room and oversized showers. Full size washer and dryer included. 10 mows for lawn care Included. Pest Control Included.