All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1821 Spinnaker Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1821 Spinnaker Way
Last updated September 17 2019 at 12:01 AM

1821 Spinnaker Way

1821 Spinnaker Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1821 Spinnaker Way, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Spinnaker Way have any available units?
1821 Spinnaker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 1821 Spinnaker Way currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Spinnaker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Spinnaker Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Spinnaker Way is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Spinnaker Way offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Spinnaker Way offers parking.
Does 1821 Spinnaker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Spinnaker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Spinnaker Way have a pool?
Yes, 1821 Spinnaker Way has a pool.
Does 1821 Spinnaker Way have accessible units?
No, 1821 Spinnaker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Spinnaker Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Spinnaker Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Spinnaker Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Spinnaker Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District