1802 EASTFORK Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

NEW CARPET COMING SOON TO HIS SPACIOUS HOME IN QUIET GATED COMMUNITY IN WYLIE. OPEN, FLOWING FLOORPLAN FEATURES FOUR TEXAS-SIZED BEDROOMS, AND HOME HAS A LARGE TREED BACKYARD BACKING TO GREENSPACE. TWO LIVING AREAS DOWNSTAIRS WITH CEILING FANS & WOOD FLOORS, AND ONE HAS GAS STARTER FIREPLACE WITH RAISED BRICK HEARTH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UPDATED STAINLESS OVEN AND MICROWAVE, GAS COOKTOP, WALK-IN PANTRY, AND TILE FLOORS. UTILITY ROOM HAS BUILT-IN CABINETRY AND ROOM FOR SECOND REFRIGERATOR OR FREEZER. FOUR SUPER LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, THREE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS. MASTER BATH HAS HI-LO GRANITE VANITIES, GARDEN TUB, AND SEPARATE SHOWER. HALL BATH ALSO HAS GRANITE VANITY. COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.