1800 Transcendence Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 9:59 AM

1800 Transcendence Drive

1800 Transcendence Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Transcendence Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Immaculate First Texas Home in Wylie ISD!Community offers a pool, lazy river and community center overlooking Lake Lavon.Vaulted ceiling entry,study with french doors,half bath for guests.Kitchen boasts white cabinets,granite,subway tile backsplash,stainless steel appl,gas cooktop and large island with seating.Master bath includes double sinks,oversized shower and soaking tub with tile surround.Upstairs features gameroom with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.Handscraped engineered hardwood floors downstairs and blinds throughout.Large covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Transcendence Drive have any available units?
1800 Transcendence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1800 Transcendence Drive have?
Some of 1800 Transcendence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Transcendence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Transcendence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Transcendence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Transcendence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1800 Transcendence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Transcendence Drive offers parking.
Does 1800 Transcendence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Transcendence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Transcendence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Transcendence Drive has a pool.
Does 1800 Transcendence Drive have accessible units?
No, 1800 Transcendence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Transcendence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Transcendence Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Transcendence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Transcendence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

