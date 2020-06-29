1800 Transcendence Drive

Amenities

Immaculate First Texas Home in Wylie ISD!Community offers a pool, lazy river and community center overlooking Lake Lavon.Vaulted ceiling entry,study with french doors,half bath for guests.Kitchen boasts white cabinets,granite,subway tile backsplash,stainless steel appl,gas cooktop and large island with seating.Master bath includes double sinks,oversized shower and soaking tub with tile surround.Upstairs features gameroom with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.Handscraped engineered hardwood floors downstairs and blinds throughout.Large covered patio!