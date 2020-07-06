All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1710 Sagebrush Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1710 Sagebrush Trail
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:57 PM

1710 Sagebrush Trail

1710 Sagebrush Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1710 Sagebrush Trl, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Sagebrush Trail have any available units?
1710 Sagebrush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1710 Sagebrush Trail have?
Some of 1710 Sagebrush Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Sagebrush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Sagebrush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Sagebrush Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Sagebrush Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1710 Sagebrush Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Sagebrush Trail offers parking.
Does 1710 Sagebrush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Sagebrush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Sagebrush Trail have a pool?
No, 1710 Sagebrush Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Sagebrush Trail have accessible units?
No, 1710 Sagebrush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Sagebrush Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Sagebrush Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Sagebrush Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Sagebrush Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District