Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

1706 Oak Glen Drive

1706 Oak Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Oak Glen Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Oak Glen Drive have any available units?
1706 Oak Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1706 Oak Glen Drive have?
Some of 1706 Oak Glen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Oak Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Oak Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Oak Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Oak Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1706 Oak Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Oak Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 1706 Oak Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Oak Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Oak Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 1706 Oak Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Oak Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1706 Oak Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Oak Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Oak Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Oak Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Oak Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

