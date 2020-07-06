1617 Ringtail Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool table garage media room

Gorgeous LIKE-NEW 2-story home on large corner lot! Inside you will find 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, formal dining space, upstairs game & media rooms, & 3-car garage! Upgrades throughout include today's paint tones, extensive crown molding, decorative light fixtures, stone accent wall & fireplace, new Samsung washer & dryer, rich hardwood floors, & tankless water heater! Open gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, an abundance of cabinetry, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, ss appliances, & gas range. Spacious master retreat offers dual vanities, garden tub with separate shower, and walk-in closet. Seller to include security camera system, shed, & 7 ft pool table! New patio cover is perfect space to entertain!