Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:25 AM

1617 Ringtail Drive

Location

1617 Ringtail Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Gorgeous LIKE-NEW 2-story home on large corner lot! Inside you will find 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, formal dining space, upstairs game & media rooms, & 3-car garage! Upgrades throughout include today's paint tones, extensive crown molding, decorative light fixtures, stone accent wall & fireplace, new Samsung washer & dryer, rich hardwood floors, & tankless water heater! Open gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, an abundance of cabinetry, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, ss appliances, & gas range. Spacious master retreat offers dual vanities, garden tub with separate shower, and walk-in closet. Seller to include security camera system, shed, & 7 ft pool table! New patio cover is perfect space to entertain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Ringtail Drive have any available units?
1617 Ringtail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1617 Ringtail Drive have?
Some of 1617 Ringtail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Ringtail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Ringtail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Ringtail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Ringtail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1617 Ringtail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Ringtail Drive offers parking.
Does 1617 Ringtail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Ringtail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Ringtail Drive have a pool?
No, 1617 Ringtail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Ringtail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1617 Ringtail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Ringtail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Ringtail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Ringtail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Ringtail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

