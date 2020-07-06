All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1517 Lonesome Dove Trail
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:47 PM

1517 Lonesome Dove Trail

1517 Lonesome Dove Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1517 Lonesome Dove Trail, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2709 sq. ft 2 story home in Wylie, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Huge living room with cozy fireplace. Master suite down features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Game room up! Over-sized backyard with covered patio. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail have any available units?
1517 Lonesome Dove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail have?
Some of 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Lonesome Dove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail offer parking?
No, 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail have a pool?
No, 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail have accessible units?
No, 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 Lonesome Dove Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District