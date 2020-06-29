All apartments in Wylie
Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:48 AM

1508 Coral Reef Lane

1508 West Coral Reef Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1508 West Coral Reef Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fox and Jacob Home, 2 story floor plan. Open living area. Master bedroom downstairs. Pantry and laundry room combined. Backyard with a storage shed. Must see!

Showings available beginning August 12th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Coral Reef Lane have any available units?
1508 Coral Reef Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1508 Coral Reef Lane have?
Some of 1508 Coral Reef Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Coral Reef Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Coral Reef Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Coral Reef Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Coral Reef Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1508 Coral Reef Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Coral Reef Lane offers parking.
Does 1508 Coral Reef Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Coral Reef Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Coral Reef Lane have a pool?
No, 1508 Coral Reef Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Coral Reef Lane have accessible units?
No, 1508 Coral Reef Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Coral Reef Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Coral Reef Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Coral Reef Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 Coral Reef Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

