All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1413 Gordon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1413 Gordon
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:50 AM

1413 Gordon

1413 Gordon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1413 Gordon Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4190148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Gordon have any available units?
1413 Gordon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 1413 Gordon currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Gordon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Gordon pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Gordon is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Gordon offer parking?
No, 1413 Gordon does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Gordon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Gordon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Gordon have a pool?
No, 1413 Gordon does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Gordon have accessible units?
No, 1413 Gordon does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Gordon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Gordon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Gordon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Gordon does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District