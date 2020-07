Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8792700ac ---- Lease special 18 months at $1750 or 12 months at $1800!! A great 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Study on a Corner Lot. This home has wood and ceramic flooring, separate bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, garden tub with separate shower in master and a HUGE fenced in back yard with a freestanding wood deck. Great house, great location, see it before its gone.