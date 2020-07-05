All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1337 Ginseng Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1337 Ginseng Lane
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:28 AM

1337 Ginseng Lane

1337 Ginseng Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1337 Ginseng Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Ginseng Lane have any available units?
1337 Ginseng Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1337 Ginseng Lane have?
Some of 1337 Ginseng Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Ginseng Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Ginseng Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Ginseng Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1337 Ginseng Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1337 Ginseng Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1337 Ginseng Lane offers parking.
Does 1337 Ginseng Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Ginseng Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Ginseng Lane have a pool?
No, 1337 Ginseng Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Ginseng Lane have accessible units?
No, 1337 Ginseng Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Ginseng Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Ginseng Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 Ginseng Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1337 Ginseng Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District