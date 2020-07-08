All apartments in Wylie
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:37 PM

1315 Hill View Trail

1315 Hill View Trl · No Longer Available
Wylie
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1315 Hill View Trl, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming and attractive floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master is split from the other bedrooms. Wood floors throughout. Galley style kitchen with granite and gas stove. Entry way opens to 10' ceilings through to the family room with a corner fireplace. Master suite has large walk-in closet, double sinks, and a soaker tub for relaxing. This home faces south so you will really enjoy your covered back patio in the summer. No Smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Hill View Trail have any available units?
1315 Hill View Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1315 Hill View Trail have?
Some of 1315 Hill View Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Hill View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Hill View Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Hill View Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Hill View Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Hill View Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Hill View Trail offers parking.
Does 1315 Hill View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Hill View Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Hill View Trail have a pool?
No, 1315 Hill View Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Hill View Trail have accessible units?
No, 1315 Hill View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Hill View Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Hill View Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Hill View Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Hill View Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

