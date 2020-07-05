All apartments in Wylie
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

1308 Canyon Creek Road

1308 Canyon Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Canyon Creek Road, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Canyon Creek Road have any available units?
1308 Canyon Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1308 Canyon Creek Road have?
Some of 1308 Canyon Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Canyon Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Canyon Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Canyon Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Canyon Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1308 Canyon Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Canyon Creek Road offers parking.
Does 1308 Canyon Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Canyon Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Canyon Creek Road have a pool?
No, 1308 Canyon Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Canyon Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1308 Canyon Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Canyon Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Canyon Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Canyon Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Canyon Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

