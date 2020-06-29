Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Wylie ISD! Beautiful landscaped front yard, private covered patio opens to large backyard! Formal dining, office or 4th bedroom. Family room with fireplace. Refrigerator to stay with property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1306 Ardmore Way have any available units?
1306 Ardmore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1306 Ardmore Way have?
Some of 1306 Ardmore Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Ardmore Way currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Ardmore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.