1306 Ardmore Way
Last updated April 28 2019 at 7:34 AM

1306 Ardmore Way

1306 Ardmore Way · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Ardmore Way, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Wylie ISD! Beautiful landscaped front yard, private covered patio opens to large backyard! Formal dining, office or 4th bedroom. Family room with fireplace. Refrigerator to stay with property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Ardmore Way have any available units?
1306 Ardmore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1306 Ardmore Way have?
Some of 1306 Ardmore Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Ardmore Way currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Ardmore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Ardmore Way pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Ardmore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1306 Ardmore Way offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Ardmore Way offers parking.
Does 1306 Ardmore Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Ardmore Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Ardmore Way have a pool?
No, 1306 Ardmore Way does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Ardmore Way have accessible units?
No, 1306 Ardmore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Ardmore Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Ardmore Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Ardmore Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1306 Ardmore Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
