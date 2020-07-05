FRESH PAINT!! Corner lot! Oversized open patio with large yard and retaining wall for extra privacy. Enjoy landscaped front yard; full gutter system; full sprinkler system. Interior boasts 2-living & 2-dining areas; tall ceilings with angles; granite countertops; art niches; upgraded light fixtures; split bedrooms; large master bath with garden tub & separate shower; tile and laminate floors. Pets on a case by case basis. More pictures to come!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 Riverway Lane have any available units?
1225 Riverway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1225 Riverway Lane have?
Some of 1225 Riverway Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Riverway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Riverway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Riverway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Riverway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Riverway Lane offer parking?
No, 1225 Riverway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Riverway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Riverway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Riverway Lane have a pool?
No, 1225 Riverway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Riverway Lane have accessible units?
No, 1225 Riverway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Riverway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Riverway Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Riverway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Riverway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
