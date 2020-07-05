4 bedrooms plus study, woodlike laminated floor in entrance, hall way all bedrooms and family room no carpet at all, each room has ceiling fan,2 inch wood blind,nice deck on back yard, clean and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1213 Periwinkle Drive have any available units?
1213 Periwinkle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1213 Periwinkle Drive have?
Some of 1213 Periwinkle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Periwinkle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Periwinkle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.