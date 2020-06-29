Come see this quaint Wylie Gem, close to everything, Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 vehicle garage, utility room, and nice sized kitchen. Nice backyard with rear entry garage and wood privacy fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 Wyndham Drive have any available units?
1210 Wyndham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1210 Wyndham Drive have?
Some of 1210 Wyndham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Wyndham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Wyndham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.