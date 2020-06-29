All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1210 Wyndham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1210 Wyndham Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 11:24 PM

1210 Wyndham Drive

1210 Wyndham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1210 Wyndham Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this quaint Wylie Gem, close to everything, Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 vehicle garage, utility room, and nice sized kitchen. Nice backyard with rear entry garage and wood privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Wyndham Drive have any available units?
1210 Wyndham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1210 Wyndham Drive have?
Some of 1210 Wyndham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Wyndham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Wyndham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Wyndham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Wyndham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1210 Wyndham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Wyndham Drive offers parking.
Does 1210 Wyndham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Wyndham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Wyndham Drive have a pool?
No, 1210 Wyndham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Wyndham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Wyndham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Wyndham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Wyndham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Wyndham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Wyndham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District